Metal Reaches Market Cap of $108.57 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003711 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $108.57 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

