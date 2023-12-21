Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.47

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

