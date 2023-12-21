Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00004866 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $47.55 million and approximately $442,934.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,764,035 coins and its circulating supply is 22,105,337 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,757,768 with 22,103,018 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.07459904 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $247,086.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.