Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00004866 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $47.55 million and approximately $442,934.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Meter Governance
Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,764,035 coins and its circulating supply is 22,105,337 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.
Buying and Selling Meter Governance
