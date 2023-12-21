Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $45.12 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004698 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $45.12 million and approximately $430,032.53 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,764,035 coins and its circulating supply is 22,105,337 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

