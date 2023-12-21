Mizuho Lowers Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $27.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 143,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,474. The stock has a market cap of $948.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.81. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

