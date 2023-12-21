Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.36. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

Mobivity Stock Down 7.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.