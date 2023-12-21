Monero Price Tops $173.96 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $173.96 or 0.00394802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $89.47 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,062.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00160817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.23 or 0.00529315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00111900 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,374,166 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.