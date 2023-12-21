Moonbeam Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $289.70 million and $14.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00103584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00025969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,098,182,531 coins and its circulating supply is 806,495,948 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

