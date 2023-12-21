MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 8%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 1,905,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,578,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,064.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

