National Bankshares Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$168.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$166.47.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 354,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$168.80. The firm has a market cap of C$106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$154.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$153.88.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0240481 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

