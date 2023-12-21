Navcoin Price Tops $0.0885 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29,688.74 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00118183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002218 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

