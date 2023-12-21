Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $150.79 million and $4.37 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,202.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00160619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00528965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00393535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00112174 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,864,408,141 coins and its circulating supply is 43,186,287,154 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.