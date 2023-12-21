NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Up 3%

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.56 and last traded at C$20.48. 2,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.34.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

