Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Trading 1% Higher

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 815 ($10.31) and last traded at GBX 806 ($10.19). 141,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 222,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 798 ($10.09).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.34) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.21) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

Next 15 Group Price Performance

Next 15 Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 711.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 667.93. The stock has a market cap of £809.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3,126.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Next 15 Group’s payout ratio is 5,769.23%.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.