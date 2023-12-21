Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.12

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.12 and traded as high as $58.01. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 20,358 shares traded.

NBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

