NULS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.99 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. NULS has a market capitalization of $23.99 million and $1.64 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,854,532 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

