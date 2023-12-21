OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OGE. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 1,620,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in OGE Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after buying an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

