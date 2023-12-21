Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.95 and last traded at $78.95. Approximately 1,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Omega Flex Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $11,574,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 262.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

