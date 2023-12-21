ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Down 1.8%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 3,215,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,279,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

ONON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

ON Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 185.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

