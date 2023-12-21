Orbler Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $66.85 million and $262,837.14 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbler has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

