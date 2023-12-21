Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.42

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.42 and traded as high as $11.00. Park City Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 26,736 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

