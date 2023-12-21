Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading Up 5.1%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. 330,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 212,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PASG

Passage Bio Trading Up 11.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $50.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 77.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.