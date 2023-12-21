Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Trading 5.7% Higher

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.47. 579,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 617,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. UBS Group began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $795.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

