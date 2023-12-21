Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.89 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 10,128,453 shares changing hands.

Petro Matad Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 28.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.56.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

