PFG Advisors Buys 20,221 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PTLC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 209,953 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

