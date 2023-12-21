PFG Advisors Buys 87 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

DHR stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.91. 293,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.19. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

