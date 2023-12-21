PFG Advisors Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $79.19. The stock had a trading volume of 48,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

