PFG Advisors Has $7.43 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 872,037 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 679,156 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 335,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

