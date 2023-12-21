PFG Advisors Purchases 2,002 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after buying an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 467,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 138,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,195,000.

NASDAQ:IUS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.93. 3,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $43.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

