PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 131,103 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 81,401 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.74. 43,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,332. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

