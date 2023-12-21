PFG Advisors Sells 4,027 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $55.25. 714,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.