PFG Advisors Sells 7,725 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DBMF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.54. 60,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $677.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.