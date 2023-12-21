Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.71 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 3.47 ($0.04). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 3.64 ($0.05), with a volume of 710,198 shares traded.

Plant Health Care Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Ede-Golightly bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,294.04). Company insiders own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

