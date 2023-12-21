PotCoin (POT) Trading 38.4% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $9.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

