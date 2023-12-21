Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.48 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.51 or 0.00012509 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $100.48 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,015.32 or 1.00006948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012038 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.24480091 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,140,859.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

