ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 1.4%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.31. 2,837,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,277,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.
Insider Transactions at ProShares UltraShort S&P500
In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
