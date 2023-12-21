PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 115.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.1% during the third quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MS traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

