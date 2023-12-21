Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $82.19 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Qtum has a total market cap of $344.48 million and $82.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00007475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.98 or 0.05112559 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001422 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00104274 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00025916 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00020782 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013982 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008060 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.
