Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $82.19 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Qtum has a total market cap of $344.48 million and $82.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00007475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.98 or 0.05112559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00104274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00025916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00020782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

