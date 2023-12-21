Qtum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77.05 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Qtum has a market cap of $342.28 million and approximately $77.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.27 or 0.00007415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.43 or 0.05111859 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00108702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.