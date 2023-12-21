Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $43.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00017163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,991.71 or 1.00010219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011960 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003550 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

