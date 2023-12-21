QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. QUASA has a market capitalization of $82,592.62 and approximately $1,531.76 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,997.23 or 1.00006409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011955 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003548 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00080999 USD and is down -22.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,223.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.