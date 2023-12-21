QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $95,520.61

QUASA (QUA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $95,520.61 and approximately $11,162.69 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,636.99 or 0.99996910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003616 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0010398 USD and is down -19.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,657.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

