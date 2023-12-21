R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVDGet Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.21. 1,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Institutional Trading of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVDFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 611,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,050,000. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 174.81% of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

