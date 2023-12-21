Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 1.8%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.10 and last traded at $67.39. Approximately 336,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,384,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

