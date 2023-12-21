ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 54.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 94.9% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $370.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00162113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008902 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002291 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.