Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Trading Down 0.3%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 13,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Renault from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Renault alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Renault

Renault Price Performance

About Renault

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.