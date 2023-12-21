Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2023 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2023 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2023 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/4/2023 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

11/30/2023 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2023 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ALK stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 1,221,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

