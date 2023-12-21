Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 21st (AMGN, AMH, ANNX, CAKE, CAVA, CRM, DYN, ESBA, EXR, FROG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 21st:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $320.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $264.00.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $290.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $91.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $238.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Pivotal Research currently has $265.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.