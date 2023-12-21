Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EQB (EQB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EQB (TSE: EQB) recently:

12/20/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$92.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – EQB had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/8/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$102.00 to C$101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE EQB traded up C$1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,341. EQB Inc. has a 1 year low of C$53.86 and a 1 year high of C$87.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

