Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,360,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,070 shares.The stock last traded at $76.25 and had previously closed at $75.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,216. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

